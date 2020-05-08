Auto dealerships get back behind the wheel

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Auto dealers can once again let people see a car in person and take a test drive. But, it’s appointment only.
Sanitizing cars from top to bottom - that's what staff at Waite Toyota will have to do before and after every in-person test drive.
"To ensure that everything is clean and ready to go for the next person that may want to test drive it," said Jessica Allen, Waite Toyota sales manager.
The state is allowing dealers to let people look at vehicles and take test drives in person.
But only by appointment.
People will be able to meet with a sales person to look the vehicle over.
Allen says on the test drive, it's a different story.
"The test drive itself will by done by themselves. They will not be accompanied for that," she said.
At FX Caprara Honda's showroom in the town of Watertown, there's red and green tape on the floor.
It marks where customers can stand to promote social distancing.
There's also hand sanitizer on tables and signs reminding people to wear masks.
These are some of the health and safety guidelines the state is having dealers follow.
What's happening at Jefferson County auto dealerships isn't exclusive to the area. Dealers in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties can schedule in-person sales appointments and test drives too.
"We meet you on the lot, or sometimes we'll have a car in the bay for you to look at. But, it's a one-on-one and it's very limited," said Lynn Blevins, Blevins Bros. Inc owner.
Jefferson County Board of legislators Chairman Scott Gray worked with dealers to get the state to ease restrictions.
"We have to reopen the economy and build confidence along the way. I think this is a very important first step for people to understand that they can go out and they can do some business and be safe," he said.
Gray says auto sales are Jefferson County’s largest source of sales tax revenue and the hope is that revenue will see a boost now that more is allowed to happen on dealership lots.
