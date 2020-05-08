Bravery and Hope CBS Special

The documentary captures the toll the disease has taken on one of the poorest and worst-stricken neighborhoods in New York City and the nation. A Bronx father lights candles and prays that his son, a first responder, will recover and come home from the hospital. From the back of a pickup truck, a parish priest rolls through the neighborhood with a loudspeaker, blessing the sick and homebound. And a Montefiore nurse, Selena Thomas, grows weary as she counts the lives lost to a cruel and mysterious virus. “It’s necessary for us to acknowledge that some communities have been touched by COVID more than others,” Thomas says. “If we don’t acknowledge that, we can’t fix the problem.” BRAVERY AND HOPE: 7 DAYS ON THE FRONT LINE tells the story of a global crisis through the people of one city, one community and one hospital.