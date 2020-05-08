Bravo Italiano Festival canceled, other events hold out hope at Watertown arena

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Usually, each summer there's a number of great events put on at the Watertown Municipal Arena. But this year, some are canceling, while others hold out hope.
For a weekend each summer, Italian food, music and people fill the Watertown Municipal Arena for the Bravo Italiano Festival. But this year, the Italian-American Civic Association has decided to cancel the August event due to COVID-19.
"There's too much unknown at this time with schools closing until the fall. A lot of other local events have closed so it only made sense to make that decision that we can't have the event cause we usually draw a couple thousand people so that could put safety in jeopardy," said Julian Alteri, treasurer, chair of the festival.
Another reason - a big part of the event is sponsorships and the association didn't feel it could go to local businesses and ask them for money right now.
While it's a loss for the community that loves it, it's also a loss of revenue for the city of Watertown, which would collect a fee for hosting the event.
And that's been the case over the last few months, as other events such as the circus and home show were not able to happen.
"We're going to take a little hit with revenue but you have to take into account that we laid off a lot of seasonal people and that's saving money," said Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Erin Gardner.
She says the city is saving by not having to pay for expenses that come with hosting events. And since she knew it wasn't happening, she excluded revenue from the Bravo Italiano Fest from the budget.
Meanwhile, other organizations with events scheduled for later this summer are crossing their fingers, hoping the events can still go on, like DPAO with it's Summer Concert Series, which is a big fundraiser for the organization.
"I think it's probably taken out of our hands. We'd love to hold the concert series because all the proceeds benefit our programs and services at DPAO, but we understand more important the safety and the health of the concert people first so we're waiting just like most of the other ones that are looking forward to putting on fairs and concerts to see what the next step is there as we go forward," said Tim Dermady, DPAO foundation director.
As for the Italian American Civic Association, it hopes it can come up with other creative events to have this year.
