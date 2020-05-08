A chilly end to the week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Don’t let the sunshine fool you. It’s going to be a fairly chilly day.
It will be even chillier on Saturday.
Skies were clear early Friday. Clouds move in during the morning and we’ll have partly sunny skies for most of the day.
Higher elevations could see a little rain or some snow flurries.
Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.
Snow develops overnight. Higher elevations could see an inch or two by late Saturday.
Other places could see mixed precipitation. Temperatures will top out only around 40.
Snow could linger into Sunday morning, but most of the day will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.
It will also be in the mid-40s Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be partly sunny and Tuesday will be mostly sunny. There’s a small chance of rain each day.
It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be in the 50s on Wednesday and around 60 on Thursday.
