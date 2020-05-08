COVD-19 affects Watertown International Airport

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown International Airport Manager Grant Sussey appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the effects of COVID-19 on the airport.
He said passenger traffic decreased by 44 percent during the month of March, which is when COVID-19 prompted the shutdown of much of the state. April numbers are not yet available.
As of Friday, American Airlines cut the the number of its flights into and out of the airport from 13 to 6 per week.
Watch Sussey’s interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
