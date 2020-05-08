COVID-19 Friday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region saw 3 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case, bringing its total to 190. Five people are hospitalized.
Officials said 144 have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County had 1 new case of COVID-19 Friday, which means the total now stands at 64.
No one is hospitalized and 60 have recovered from the coronavirus.
There are 28 people in precautionary quarantine, 18 in mandatory quarantine and 4 in mandatory isolation.
Lewis County saw 1 new case Friday, bringing the total to 13.
Big contributors to St. Lawrence County’s case numbers have to do with infections at group homes.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the state is investigating illnesses in children that are believed to be related to COVID-19. A 5 year old boy is believed to have died from COVID-19-related complications.
Cuomo defended the labor department’s performance as criticism mounts over the processing of unemployment benefits.
However, north country Senator Patty Ritchie is slamming the state Department of Labor over its handling of jobless benefits by launching an online petition.
America’s unemployment rate surged to a Depression-era level, but a local business professor expected it to be worse than it is.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced more than $60 million in funding for critical access hospitals in the north country.
Auto dealers can once again let people see a car in person and take a test drive. But, it’s appointment only.
Hundreds of free dairy products were handed out in Lewis County Friday.
Usually, each summer there’s a number of great events put on at the Watertown Municipal Arena. But this year, some are canceling, while others hold out hope.
Fort Drum has canceled one event and postponed another due to COVID-19.
