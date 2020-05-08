Cuomo defends state labor department’s performance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A day after state Senator Patty Ritchie called New York’s system for filing for unemployment benefits “beyond broken,” Governor Andrew Cuomo defended the labor department’s performance.
Both Cuomo and Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa reminded New Yorkers that these are unprecedented times.
"A month ago you had 2.8 percent of people asking for unemployment benefits. Now we have 20 percent of the population asking for unemployment benefits," said Cuomo. "That takes a system that was designed to to handle hundreds of applications. It now handles thousands of applications. It's overwhelmed every state system...Our response rate is far better than most states even though our population is far greater."
They pointed out that New York paid out $2.1 billion in jobless benefits in all of 2019, while in just the past 7 weeks, the amount paid out is triple that, totaling $6.8 billion.
“So we’re literally building the plane while we’re trying to fly it," said DeRosa. "None of these are good answers to people who are waiting and who are struggling, and to those people we continue to apologize, and we are doing everything we can...The governor has given the directive to the Department of Labor anything you need to be able to move the money faster, get it out the door, do it."
On Thursday state Senator Patty Ritchie (R. - 48th District) called for the ouster of the state’s labor department commissioner.
The north country lawmaker said her office has received more than 2,000 calls from struggling constituents, who haven’t “seen a dime” nearly 2 months after filing for jobless benefits.
On Friday DeRosa said there are 20 states in the nation that “haven’t moved a dollar on pandemic unemployment insurance.”
