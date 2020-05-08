Dairy drive-thru in Lowville Friday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a dairy drive-through in Lowville Friday.
Families in need – or who don’t want to go to a store – can pick up dairy items, including milk, cheese, and other products, for free.
It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – or until supplies run out – at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.
It will be conducted with proper social distancing, safety, and public health hygiene practices.
Each vehicle will receive one pre-packaged bag of dairy items and milk.
People must remain in their vehicles at all times and drivers are encouraged to wear masks.
Vehicles will enter from DeWitt Street and exit via Bostwick Street.
You can call the Lewis County Farm Bureau at 315-486-8820 with any questions.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.