Dee Dee Lea Larson-Rickett, age 42, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dee Dee Lea Larson-Rickett, age 42, passed away at her home in Gouverneur on May 7, 2020.
Dee Dee was born on January 5, 1978 in Rochester to Robin Kenyon and the late Fredrick Larson, Jr. She graduated from South Jefferson High School in 1996 where she was a member and President in the F.F.A. and the State Committee, and was educated at La James School of Cosmetology in Iowa.
Dee Dee owned and operated Dee Dee’s Cute Cuts and Colors in Gouverneur. She had previously worked for Tangles Salon for 16 years and for Strandz. Dee Dee lived her life the way she wanted. It was “her way or the highway”. She was a bubbly, beautiful, vivacious person. She loved her chickens, turkeys and gardens. She enjoyed camping, fishing, going to yard sales and thrifting.
Her survivors include her mother and step-father, Robin and Dan Faas, three children, Ryan Rickett, Makayla Rickett, and Billy Rickett, three brothers, Kreg Davis and his wife, Michelle, Raymond Schultz Jr. and his wife, Nikkie, and Keith Schultz. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
Dee Dee is predeceased by her father, Fredrick Larson, Jr.
Funeral arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
