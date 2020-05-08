Dee Dee Lea Larson-Rickett, age 42, of Gouverneur

Dee Dee owned and operated Dee Dee’s Cute Cuts and Colors in Gouverneur. She had previously worked for Tangles Salon for 16 years and for Strandz. Dee Dee lived her life the way she wanted. It was “her way or the highway”. She was a bubbly, beautiful, vivacious person. She loved her chickens, turkeys and gardens. She enjoyed camping, fishing, going to yard sales and thrifting.