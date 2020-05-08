Fire strikes Philadelphia housing complex garage

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A garage at a housing complex in Philadelphia was damaged by fire early Friday morning.
The garage was attached to the leasing office at Friends Settlement at 300 Quaker Avenue in the village.
The fire was called in shortly after 5 a.m.
Philadelphia Fire Chief Travis Donelson said a fire wall kept the fire mostly contained in the garage.
The office itself sustained minimal damage and there may have been some smoke and water damage to residents’ mailboxes outside.
A fire investigator has been called in to determine a cause.
Responding besides the Philadelphia Fire Department were firefighters from Theresa, Antwerp, and Evans Mills
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.