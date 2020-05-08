Hundreds of dairy products handed out in Lewis County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hundreds of free dairy products were handed out in Lewis County Friday. The milk drive is helping both farmers and those who attended.
Volunteers gave out 500 gallons of milk as cars drove through the Lewis County Fairgrounds on Friday.
Right now the dairy market is flooded and if farmers can't find a market for their milk, they have to dump it.
"Our hope is by purchasing milk and giving out donations that we are able to move more milk off the market and open the market back up again. While this milk isn't specifically from Lewis County farmers, getting it off the market helps all of the dairy industry," said Jen Karelus, president, Lewis County Farm Bureau.
Some milk was donated by Dairy Farmers of America, while other products were donated by Kraft Heniz, but the effort to put on the milk giveaways for the past three weeks has been a county wide effort.
"To see all these people that want to help others, it really makes you appreciate where you live," said Karelus.
One woman was curious about the giveaway, so she stopped to pick up some milk. She says she's doing okay financially so she also gave a donation.
"I'm sure there are a lot of families who are having a hard time right now paying the bills and keeping groceries on the table so this is a nice help out for them," said Vanessa Gilbert, who picked up milk.
Meanwhile, Sarah Hoag echos that feeling. She says she's doing okay financially too, but she says she knows there are parents with kids in need and being able to get milk is a big deal.
"My son being a year and a half, he can go through a gallon of milk in two or three days," she said.
Others say it's nice to not have to go into the supermarket.
"It's great. It's the opportunity to get out and you actually see some different people and you don't have to be in the store where there is 30 - 40 other people. Everybody is using the PPE," said Doug Olmstead, who picked up milk.
Organizers say this will be the last giveaway like this one for now, but they will be using donations to buy milk for Lewis County food pantries and the Office for the Aging.
