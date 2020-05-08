Lewis County officials announce 13th coronavirus case

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Public Health officials announced their 13th confirmed COVID-19 case Friday morning.
Officials say the latest case is in isolation at home. They say it’s not related to testing at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
As with all cases, anyone who has been in contact with the positive case will be placed in quarantine and monitored for symptoms and tested.
Officials announced their 12th case on Wednesday.
Both the 12th and 13th cases are in isolation. Eleven have recovered from the coronavirus.
Nineteen people are under precautionary quarantine.
The total number of people tested is 564. Of those, 484 had negative results. Results are pending for 67.
