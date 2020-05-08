Man charged with arson after setting blankets on fire

May 8, 2020 at 6:03 AM EDT - Updated May 8 at 6:03 AM

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man is accused of setting a fire in a bedroom.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 31 year old Charles Pratt was under the influence of drugs when he allegedly set blankets, a towel, and a pillow on fire.

Deputies say he told people in the house he was going to burn the house down.

Pratt was charged with second-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in LeRay town court.

