Man charged with arson after setting blankets on fire

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man is accused of setting a fire in a bedroom.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 31 year old Charles Pratt was under the influence of drugs when he allegedly set blankets, a towel, and a pillow on fire.
Deputies say he told people in the house he was going to burn the house down.
Pratt was charged with second-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
He was arraigned in LeRay town court.
