North country hospitals getting million$ in federal funding

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced more than $60 million in funding for critical access hospitals in the north country.
The money comes from the CARES Act. Here's a breakdown of the numbers for the 8 hospitals in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties:
- Canton-Potsdam: $6,842,000
- Carthage Area: $4,031,000
- Claxton-Hepburn: $4,920,000
- Clifton-Fine: $2,962,000
- Gouverneur: $3,455,000
- Lewis County: $4,592,000
- Massena: $4,190,000
- River: $3,432,000
“This round of funding for our North Country rural hospitals is desperately needed during this financially challenging time,” said Stefanik (R. -21st District).
For some hospitals we spoke with, that money will help with the revenue lost by COVID-19.
"Obviously with a limited amount of people being able to come to the hospital to receive care, and especially elective surgeries, which are really any hospitals bread and butter, you're going to see a significant loss in revenue," said Taylour Scanlin of Carthage Area Hospital.
"These funds will help to ensure that our hospitals' stability remains during this period of crisis so we can continue to meet the needs of our patients in the community," said Andrea Roden of River Hospital.
Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald Cayer said, "it will be between 12 to 18 months before organizations such as Lewis County General Hospital fully recover from this pandemic."
Cayer also said the funding is a step in the right direction for ongoing access to primary care and acute health services.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.