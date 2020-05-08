NY investigates COVID-19 cases in children as 5 year old boy dies

POUGHKEEPSIE , N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that a 5 year old boy in New York City is believed to have died from COVID-19-related complications.
“This is every parent’s nightmare, right? That your child may actually be affected by this virus. But it’s something that we have to consider seriously now,” Cuomo said
He said there have been 73 reported cases in New York of children becoming severely ill with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome, believed to be caused by COVID-19.
According to the Mayo Clinic, toxic shock syndrome is a rare, life-threatening complication of certain types of bacterial infections.
The clinic says Kawasaki disease causes swelling in the walls of medium-sized arteries throughout the body. It primarily affects children.
Governor Cuomo said the state Department of Health is investigating the children's cases.
He also announced 216 New Yorkers died Thursday from COVID-19, bringing the state's total death toll to more than 20,000.
At the same time, Cuomo reported some positive news.
“The good news is we’re finally ahead of this virus,” he said “For so long we were playing catch-up. We have shown that we can control the beast."
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.