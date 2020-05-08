Praying together in a time of social distancing

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - People came together in prayer while still staying apart.
"There’s never been a time when God would have his people pray more,” said Bob Bausum, who’s pastor of the Alexandria Bay Baptist Church.
Cars lined the rows at the Bay Drive-In, but they weren’t there to catch a movie.
People from different denominations came together for the National Day of Prayer, a day Bausum says COVID-19 wouldn’t stop them from observing.
“We normally have an observance at the pavilion downtown in A-Bay,” he said. “And, of course, we couldn’t do that now.”
The federally recognized day is observed nationwide and falls on the first Thursday in May.
"It's a time when people all over the country are praying specifically for our nation,” Bausum said.
It’s not the first in-car worship service hosted at the drive-in. Bausum says they first tried one on Easter.
Some of his parishioners are still adjusting.
"It takes some getting used to,” Norma Frazier said, “but it's sure better than nothing"
People attending the National Day of Prayer at the Bay Drive-In tuned to channel 106.1 FM to get the service.
“We will be able to hear, we won’t be able to hug,” Lee Marshall said. “We see our friends, but we can’t shake their hand.”
But a chorus of voices and car horns showed people could connect even when separated by car doors.
