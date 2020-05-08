Ritchie goes after state labor department with online petition

“I fully understand these are unprecedented times and that the New York State Department of Labor (DOL) is under immense pressure,” said Senator Ritchie in a news release. “However, hundreds of the people contacting my office filed claims nearly two months ago and have yet to see a dime — or even get a call back — from DOL. With every day that passes it becomes more apparent that there are major issues with the system. This issue, and the struggle of these people, needs more attention.”