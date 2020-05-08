Ritchie goes after state labor department with online petition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country Senator Patty Ritchie is going after the state Department of Labor over its handling of jobless benefits by launching an online petition.
If you’re struggling to get unemployment benefits, Ritchie asks you to sign it.
Ritchie (R. - 48th District) launched the petition Friday to demand that the state take immediate action to fix the unemployment filing system and address claims of those who have been waiting for payment or answers from the state DOL, which she called a “disaster.”
The Republican said her office has received thousands of phone calls from constituents struggling to file for unemployment benefits.
Those wishing to sign the petition can do so at www.fixDOLdisaster.com. Supporters are also encouraged to share the petition on social media with the hashtag, #fixtheDOLdisaster.
“I fully understand these are unprecedented times and that the New York State Department of Labor (DOL) is under immense pressure,” said Senator Ritchie in a news release. “However, hundreds of the people contacting my office filed claims nearly two months ago and have yet to see a dime — or even get a call back — from DOL. With every day that passes it becomes more apparent that there are major issues with the system. This issue, and the struggle of these people, needs more attention.”
In addition to people waiting months for their claims to be processed, she said many people have expressed other frustrations about their experience with applying for benefits, such as receiving the personal information of other people in the mail from DOL, including their Social Security numbers.
She said others have been hung up on after being put on hold for lengthy amounts of time or have waited 6 to 8 weeks for a return call despite the DOL promising to reach out within 72 hours.
Ritchie said those who have received calls have shared that representatives say they are unable to assist because they are working from home and that people need to “be patient.”
The online petition comes as Governor Cuomo and Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa defended the labor department’s performance.
On Thursday, Ritchie called for the ouster of the DOL commissioner, saying the system to file for unemployment benefits is “beyond broken.”
Her remarks drew a sharp response from the Cuomo Administration, which called her a "cheap politician."
Ritchie responded by saying, “If being called a cheap politician gets it fixed, I’m okay with it. I’ll take it.”
On Friday, Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said New York state has paid out billions of dollars in a matter of weeks.
“We are moving faster and more aggressively in New York than any other major state. And if you haven''t gotten your benefit yet, none of these numbers matter and that’s why I am going to keep working night and day to process applications, complete certifications and make payments. and I’ll leave politics to the politicians, because Ihave a job to do,” said Reardon.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.