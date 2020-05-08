South Jeff’s Piddock receives postseason award

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - South Jefferson sophomore and basketball point guard Jackie Piddock was named co-player of the year in New York state in Class B by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
That’s despite a season cut short by COVID-19.
Piddock scored 599 points this season, averaged 25 points a game, had 111 steals, and help lead the Lady Spartans to a 22-2 record and back-to-back Section 3 Class B championships.
"I mean, it’s a huge honor -- I’m really happy I was able to get that award,” Piddock said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates obviously pushing me, their support and always being there for me as well as my coaches -- just keep improving is pretty much what I’m going to try to do.”
“In my head, I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, Jackie’s only a sophomore,’ you know, she’s got two more years of an opportunity to try to get back to the state tournament, try to, you know, do some things that I know she’s got as a goal that she would like to accomplish before she graduates, so having her back as a coach is, you know, great,” coach Michelle Whitley said. “You’ve got to have a true point guard, I think, to have a team that can make a long run in the postseason.”
With two more seasons, look for Jackie Piddock to shatter some records and lead the Lady Spartans to a few more titles on the hardwood.
