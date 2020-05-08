United Helpers discusses 30 coronavirus cases at group home

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thirty COVID-19 cases at one group home, 16 confirmed at others spread around the county. It’s a big contributor to St. Lawrence County’s case numbers.
COVID-19 struck 30 people either working or living at a United Helpers group home in Lisbon.
According to a United Helpers Facebook post on April 22, just 10 residents and 2 staff had tested positive. It was most likely brought in by staff with no symptoms.
“Very quickly, everybody has interacted with everyone else. It spread through the building, before you even know that anybody actually has the virus,” said Steve Knight, United Helpers CEO.
Eighteen more staff eventually tested positive. But it's far from the only group home where that happened. In fact, almost half of St. Lawrence County's cases have been confirmed in similar settings.
“Unfortunately what we've seen with this illness throughout the state and throughout the country is that anyone who is in a congregate-type environment is more vulnerable to this illness. And so when you look at the county those sites are definitely contributing to our larger numbers," said Dr. Andrew Williams, St. Lawrence County Health Board president.
Congregate living includes group homes, nursing homes and prisons. But the overwhelming number of the cases in the county are in group homes. So far, United Helpers is the only one that informs the public.
“The staff and the community want to know. And we think by knowing what's actually happening it keeps everyone vigilant,” said Knight.
Other home operators tell family members, but not the public at large. When asked by 7 News, CP of the North Country said 6 residents and 10 staff at their group homes had contracted the virus.
7 News revealed the first cases in the county were at a state-run home in Massena. The state agency running that home and others won't say where cases occur. A big concern is that it's hitting so many of our community's most vulnerable members.
There have been encouraging signs in St. Lawrence County. COVID-19 has not swept through nursing homes in the county like in other parts of the state. And new cases in the county slowed markedly this week.
The cumulative number of cases in St. Lawrence County stood at 190 on Friday. That still outstrips those of counties nearby. But officials are hopeful a corner is being turned.
