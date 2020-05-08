US unemployment surges to a Depression-era level, local business professor expected worse

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - The COVID-19 crisis has sent the U.S. unemployment rate surging to 14.7 percent, a level last seen when the country was in the throes of the Great Depression and President Franklin D. Roosevelt was assuring Americans that the only thing to fear was fear itself.
The Labor Department said Friday that 20.5 million jobs vanished in April in the worst monthly loss on record, triggered by the coast-to-coast shutdowns of factories, stores, offices and other businesses.
Compared to the February rate, before COVID-19 and the shutdown, the jobless rate was 3.5 percent.
SUNY Potsdam Business Professor Greg Gardner says these numbers don't include people that have gone from full-time status, to part-time.
"The rate at which people do this doubled from March to April and tripled between April 2020 and April 2019. So there are people who aren't in that number and are suffering," said Gardner.
The April unemployment numbers are bad, but Gardner says they could have been worse. He was expecting an unemployment figure around 20 percent.
"We have done better than I expected at being able to work online from home. Businesses in general have been very creative, very effective at dealing with these kinds of things," said Gardner.
The last time unemployment was this high was 1939 at the tail end of the Depression. Unemployment peaked at 25 percent during the decade-long slump.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.