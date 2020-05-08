William J. Spies V, 41, of Watertown

Bill was a man of few words, but many passions. He was an avid sports fan, particularly Hockey and Baseball. You could always find him watching his NY Rangers or his NY Yankees. Bill also had a passion for cooking. He would often bring his friends and family together for summer cookouts and dinners. He was famous for his ham gravy and his secret homemade spaghetti sauce that will forever remain his secret. He also had a passion for gardening. Fishing and camping were two things that no matter what, he always made time for. His biggest passion though, was being a stay-at-home dad to his two children, Emillie and Ryan.