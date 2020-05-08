William J. Spies V, 41, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - William J. Spies V 41, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Medical Center, after a short yet brave battle with cancer. His beloved Crystal was by his side.
Bill was born on July 26, 1978 in Watertown, NY to William J. Spies Jr. and Nancy Winch. Bill attended Watertown City Schools. Through the years, Bill worked at the Jreck Subs Bakery until the time of its closure, as well as at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home doing maintenance.
Bill was a man of few words, but many passions. He was an avid sports fan, particularly Hockey and Baseball. You could always find him watching his NY Rangers or his NY Yankees. Bill also had a passion for cooking. He would often bring his friends and family together for summer cookouts and dinners. He was famous for his ham gravy and his secret homemade spaghetti sauce that will forever remain his secret. He also had a passion for gardening. Fishing and camping were two things that no matter what, he always made time for. His biggest passion though, was being a stay-at-home dad to his two children, Emillie and Ryan.
Bill was predeceased by his father William J. Spies Jr and his Paternal Grandmother Barbara Spies. He was also predeceased by his loving dogs Sammy and Bartulby and his bird Georgie.
Bill is survived by his long time companion of 22 years, Crystal Sorensen, his children, daughter, Emillie Spies and son, Ryan Spies all of Watertown, Crystal’s two children Dylan Beery and Jo Leigh Beery of Lorraine, his mother, Nancy Winch and stepfather Arden Winch of Massena, an aunt, Barbara Robinson of California, a little sister he never knew he wanted Ronni (Todd) Granger of Watertown, and a niece and nephew Hannah Nevin and Cole Granger of Watertown.
To know Bill meant that you know that he always believed that blood does not make you family. Bill had a family of wonderful people that meant the world to him. He is also survived by his longtime friends Eric Wilder, Andi Countryman and Randi Countryman, Garrett Ostrom, Belinda Ostrom (Gam Gam), Mike Earl (Pepe), Misty Ostrom, Kim Bishop and her son Anthony, Amber Hernandez and daughters Jozlyn, Jordyn and son Dylon, and Tony Mannix, and his best friend from afar Stephen Hannebaum.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Samaritan Medical Center and the wonderful staff on the 5 Pratt floor. Especially his Nurses Rosie, Samantha and Emily as well as Tim Cole.
Services will be with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bill's name can be made to the Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601
