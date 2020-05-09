COVID-19 Saturday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now 268 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area.
Jefferson County recorded one new coronavirus case Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 65.
Out of that number, 60 have recovered, 5 remain in mandatory isolation, and there currently are no hospitalizations.
St. Lawrence County reported no new cases on Saturday, the county’s total remains at 190.
So far, 144 have recovered from the virus, 5 are currently hospitalized, and two have died due to the virus.
Lewis County continues to keep numbers low as no new cases were reported Saturday, the county’s total sits at 13.
Eleven have recovered from the coronavirus. There are 29 people in quarantine and 2 in isolation.
In his daily briefing, Governor Cuomo said 226 New Yorkers died on Friday, bringing the death toll in the state to more than 21,000.
The governor also said 3 children in New York have now died from a possible complication from the coronavirus. He says there are reports some children have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare inflammatory condition, and toxic shock syndrome.
The governor also says the state Department of Health is partnering on a genome study to better understand the disease.
Saturday, there was some confusion over the status of New York’s shutdown. Earlier this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order that led some to believe ‘NY ON PAUSE’ was extended until June 6. However, that is not the case, the shutdown has not been extended.
Despite the many restrictions the pandemic has put on our day-to-day, life still goes on.
Saturday, cars sped on the Adirondack International Speedway to say happy birthday in a special way.
And the SUNY Chancellor E-Sports Challenge unites students across the state, including students in SUNY Canton’s E-Sports program.
