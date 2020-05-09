Cuomo: 3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that 3 children in New York have now died from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems.
At least 73 children in the state have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare inflammatory condition, and toxic shock syndrome.
Cuomo announced Saturday that 2 more children died, a day after discussing the death of a 5 year old boy at a New York City hospital.
There is no proof that the virus causes the syndrome.
At the request of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Cuomo said the state is helping to develop national criteria for identifying and responding to the syndrome.
The governor also announced the state Department of Health is partnering on a genome study to better understand the disease.
Cuomo said 226 New Yorkers died on Friday, bringing the death toll in the state to more than 21,000.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.