Donalda Mae Premo, 77, of Chase Mills

CHASE MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donalda Mae Premo, age 77, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon (May 8, 2020) at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington.
Born in Potsdam, NY on March 27, 1943, the daughter of the late Donald E. and Dorothy (Pike) Forsythe. As per her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A Graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family in West Potsdam Cemetery.
Donalda graduated from Canton Junior-Senior High School in 1962. On March 6, 1963 she married Richard D. Cole in Orangeburg, NY at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit. The marriage ended in divorce in 1975. She then married Webster “Joe” Premo in Duane, NY on September 3, 1991 with James Rhoades officiating.
Donalda worked at Rockland State Hospital in as a nursed aide and recreation teacher from 1962 to 1964. She and family returned to Waddington, NY where she lived for 24 years. She also worked for Peters Paving, Crandall Tractors Sales, Allied Federal Corp. as a secretary and United Helpers Nursing Home as a nurses’ aide, all in the Canton area. For many years, Donalda worked for the town of Duane as Town Clerk, along with taking on the role of Boy Scout leader in Waddington, NY.
She enjoyed knitting, camping, puzzles, and visiting friends and family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Webster for nearly 45 years, her three sons, Donald L. Cole of Massena, NY; David R. Cole of Anniston AL; Douglas R. Cole and companion Kimberly Petrie of Canton, NY. Three stepchildren, Mike and Shelly Premo of TX; Rickie Premo of Vergennes, VT and Lynn Premo, Chipley of FL. She is also survived by a brother, Robert L. Forsythe of Canton, NY; and sister Linda and Randy Burke of Potsdam, NY brother in-law Walter and Jenny Premo of Fort Covington, NY and Robert Cole of FL. Sister in-law Nancy Cole of Canada and Diane and Paul Baxter of Massena, NY, along with four grandchildren, Amanda Cole, Natasha Cole, Lindsey Premo, Justin Premo, a great-grandson Taylor Fin Cole, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a mother in-law Myrtle Premo-Legualt, brother in-law William Matthews and Vernon Phelix, sister in-law Bernice Phelix and Pauline Curran.
In lieu of flowers, Donalda’s family would wish for any memorial contributions to be acknowledged to the Potsdam Humane Society; 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
