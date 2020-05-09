Frances M. LaGarry, 90, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frances M. LaGarry, 90, a longtime resident of Pickle Street Road, peacefully passed away early Thursday morning, May 7, 2020 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with the love of her family at her side.
Frances was born July 18, 1929 in Massena, the daughter of the late Robert “Pete” and Mildred (Fregoe) Green. She was a graduate of Massena Central School. On July 5, 1948, she married Raymond H. LaGarry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Massena with Rev. Earl Nichols, officiating. Ray predeceased her on May 2, 2010.
Frances first worked at the Mica Plant, General Electric in Syracuse, and Alcoa for a short time. She also was the tax collector for the Town of Brasher and was the housekeeper the President of Potsdam State for many years. She and her late husband first owned and operated Wayside Gardens in Brasher before moving to Potsdam and opening LaGarry’s Flower Shop. They operated their flower shop until retiring in 1993. Frances enjoyed knitting, sewing, and cherished the time she was able to spend with her family.
Frances is survived by her six children and spouses, Claire LaGarry of Hannawa Falls; Randy and Val LaGarry of Massena; Faye and Jerry Bordeleau of Winthrop; Philip and Mary LaGarry of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Stacie and David Richardson of Parishville; and William and Shirley LaGarry of Winthrop; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sisters and their husbands, Marlene and David Yateman of Massena; Phyllis Mossow of Massena; and Shirley Sequin of Henderson , Nevada; her brothers and their wives, Robert and Dorothy Green of Massena; and Emmett and Pat Green of Fort Pierce, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Helen M. LeVac and Margaret Drummond; and her brothers, Vilas “Bud”, Vernon, and Lewis Green.
Due to the current health restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held at a time to be announced. Burial will be in Massena Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Activities Fund.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Friends are encouraged to share memories, condolences, and photos on her tribute wall at www.donaldsonfh.com
