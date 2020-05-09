Frances M. LaGarry, 90, of Winthrop

Frances first worked at the Mica Plant, General Electric in Syracuse, and Alcoa for a short time. She also was the tax collector for the Town of Brasher and was the housekeeper the President of Potsdam State for many years. She and her late husband first owned and operated Wayside Gardens in Brasher before moving to Potsdam and opening LaGarry’s Flower Shop. They operated their flower shop until retiring in 1993. Frances enjoyed knitting, sewing, and cherished the time she was able to spend with her family.