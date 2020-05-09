Jean Shelmidine, 90, of Lorraine

In addition to running the household, Jean enjoyed working at Moore’s Friendly Store in Lorraine as a bookkeeper and as a mail clerk for the USPS for over 20 years. She assisted with many facets of the business and spoke of that time with fond memories. She was an active member at St. Cecelia’s Church in Adams where she served as lay minister and taught religious education. Jean was also a member of the Wednesday Club where she assisted with chairing functions at the Lorraine Methodist Church.