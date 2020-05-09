Jean Shelmidine, 90, of Lorraine

LORRAINE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jean Shelmidine, Lorraine, widow of E. Paul Shelmidine, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 90.
The funeral mass for Jean’s family will be 11 am Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Grove St. Adams with Rev. Robert Decker officiating. Burial will follow in Rural Cemetery. Visitation with adherence to social distancing requirements will be Wednesday, May 13th from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Jean was born on February 19, 1930, the daughter of David (Vito) and Anna (Ruggiero) Bellon of Manhattan. Despite it being at the height of the Depression, her home was filled with love, family, and many friends. Those who knew her have heard her share many childhood stories of the joyous gatherings in her home filled with laughter, music and wonderful Italian food.
Jean graduated from Washington Irving High School and attended Hunter College. As a “fresh air child” in the 40s, she would spend her summers in Henderson, NY. It was there that she met her husband, E. Paul Shelmidine, on a blind date when she was just 16. After 3 years of courting, they were married in 1949 and resided in Lorraine, where Jean became a devoted mother to four children.
In addition to running the household, Jean enjoyed working at Moore’s Friendly Store in Lorraine as a bookkeeper and as a mail clerk for the USPS for over 20 years. She assisted with many facets of the business and spoke of that time with fond memories. She was an active member at St. Cecelia’s Church in Adams where she served as lay minister and taught religious education. Jean was also a member of the Wednesday Club where she assisted with chairing functions at the Lorraine Methodist Church.
Jean was a dear friend to many. She was happy most when she was connecting with people, playing cards with friends, or enjoying a good meal and time with family. Jean loved to travel, see new places, and try new things.
Jean was married to E. Paul for 67 years. She is predeceased by her beloved husband and her brothers Peter Bellon and Carl Bellon, and James Miller and Ellie Ruggiero. She is survived by her youngest brother, David (Winnie), Waynesville, NC; her children E. Paul (Karen) Shelmidine, Adams Center, NY; Patricia Davis, Newport News, VA; David (Susan) Shelmidine, Ticonderoga, NY; Joanna Shelmidine, North Hollywood, CA; Jean loved her grandchildren: Jennifer Burris, Everett P. Shelmidine, Valerie Stockbridge, Benjamin Shelmidine, Edwin Davis, Samuel Shelmidine, Katherine Shelmidine. She also loved her 11 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Those who predeceased her were patiently waiting for her arrival in the heavens, while those of us on Earth will miss her terribly. Jean was a loving and caring wife and mother. Faith, family, and friends were most important to her throughout her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
