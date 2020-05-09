North Country Region Control Room held Saturday: How close are we to reopening?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County Legislator Scott Gray says the first meeting of the North Country Region Control Room was held Saturday.
He says the region is just shy of meeting the requirements to start reopening. The region’s metrics are all in the green zone, with one exception.
The exception is in diagnostic testing.
Gray says the region’s testing numbers are shy by approximately 55 COVID-19 tests per day.
To combat this, more COVID-19 test kits are being pushed out to Public Health Departments next week along with a relaxation of prerequisites for testing.
Gray says if the green zone can be maintained through next week, the region will be set to start Phase 1 by the May 15th date.
Phase 1 includes construction, manufacturing, and select retail that can accommodate curbside pickup.
Businesses scheduled to open during Phase 1 must comply with guidelines such as:
- a cleaning and disinfectant plan,
- screening employees,
- social distancing,
- and spacing requirements in congregate areas.
State Parks commissioner Eric Kulleseid assisted by Molly Reilly and Seth Belt will lead the control room board.
Gray says a dashboard, which will be available next week, will capture metrics as well as upload information. He says it will be totally transparent and visible to the public daily.
He also addressed if a work site becomes a hot spot, the state will send in a team of people to address the issue and resolve it.
Gray says Phase II is tentatively scheduled for June 1. Phase II businesses include professional services, finance and insurance, retail, administrative support, and real estate/rental leasing businesses.
Phase III is tentatively scheduled for June 15, which will include restaurants, food services, and hotels and accommodation businesses.
