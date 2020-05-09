NY’s PAUSE order was NOT extended to June 6

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was some confusion Saturday over the status of New York’s shutdown.
Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order that led some to believe ‘NY ON PAUSE’ was extended until June 6.
However, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa issued a statement Saturday saying:
“NY ON PAUSE was not extended to June 6. Yesterday’s Executive Order extended the underlying legal authority for the Emergency Order, but did not change the text of any of the directives in NY ON PAUSE and so the expiration date of May 15 still stands until further notice. At that time, new guidance will be issued for regions based on the metrics outlined by Governor Cuomo earlier this week.”
