Over 31 pounds of marijuana seized at Canadian border in Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Over 31 pounds of marijuana was seized at the Massena Port of Entry Friday evening.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers say the driver told them she was taking her passenger to her mother’s house in New York. Both women reside in Canada.
CBP officers continued their primary vehicle inspection and a trunk examination revealed four large bags of dog food that smelled of marijuana.
Upon inspection of the bags, CBP found about 31 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $60,000.
The driver, a 31-year-old Native American woman, and her passenger, a 35 year-old Native American female, were taken into custody.
During processing, CBP officers also discovered a small amount of personal-use marijuana concealed on one female and cocaine on the other.
The narcotics and both women were turned over to New York State Police.
“Our CBP officers utilized their keen observational analysis skills which led to the discovery of the illicit narcotics,” said Massena Port Director Bob Dwyer. “Through our continued strong partnership with the New York State Police, this driver in possession of narcotics was removed from the streets of our community.”
The driver faces felony charges of Criminal Possession of Marijuana and her passenger faces felony charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
