Roxanna L. Klock, 67, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Roxanna L. Klock, 67, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Riverledge Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg.
A private burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Rossie with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.
Roxanna was born in Gouverneur on September 25, 1952, the daughter of Earl and Sara (Wright) Robb.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School and married Edward Klock on April 20, 1974 at Gouverneur United Methodist Church with Rev. Stanley E. Brown officiating.
Roxanna had worked as a waitress, assisted Ed with the chores on their farm in Fowler, was a homemaker, and a mother.
She enjoyed her work on the farm, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her pets and family, especially the grandkids.
Roxanna is survived by her husband Ed, her two children Derek and Danielle Klock, Lisa and Scott Stowell, her 6 grandchildren Jaelynn, Tanner, Saige, Laraya, Levi, and Maddyson, her sisters Cindy McCollum and Sheril Robb, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and a brother Ronald Robb.
Memorial donations in Roxanna’s memory are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.