Roxanna L. Klock, 67, of Gouverneur

Roxanna is survived by her husband Ed, her two children Derek and Danielle Klock, Lisa and Scott Stowell, her 6 grandchildren Jaelynn, Tanner, Saige, Laraya, Levi, and Maddyson, her sisters Cindy McCollum and Sheril Robb, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and a brother Ronald Robb.