Speeding into another year, it was a birthday surprise on the tracks

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Adirondack International Speedway in Castorland held a special race Saturday.
The big prize was surprising birthday boy Owen Swiernik and birthday girl Marleigh Barney.
“We’re trying to throw them an impromptu birthday parade. We can’t have a birthday party, per se, at home, with all these people, so we’re bringing them here!,” said Frank Nortz, who organized the birthday surprise.
The track was filled with dozens of racecars, firetrucks, friends, and family driving by. Each of them brought gifts and put on a show.
It’s not just fun for the birthday kids, many of the drivers have been itching to get back on the track.
“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to start the race season yet, it’s looking like July or August. Who knows, but it’s just a way to get out, enjoy the afternoon, and watch some kids smile,” said Nortz.
One of the car clubs that participated in the parade was United NY from Fort Drum.
“It was nice for us to be able to do something like this and support the community,” said Eric Baker from the United NY Car Club.
Five-year old Owen and six-year-old Marleigh are no strangers to the track. Their families belong to the speedway.
Owen just loves seeing the sweet rides.
As for Marleigh:
“No, I like unicorns and rainbows and castles,” said Marleigh.
But they both say they had an awesome day.
“Cause everybody was in them cars and trucks and firetrucks to come and say happy birthday,” said Marleigh.
It was a fun sendoff as the kids speed into another year.
