Strange May sight: snow overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mother Nature had unusual plans for the second weekend in May.
Many in the north country woke up to a fresh coat of snow on the ground Saturday morning - nearly two months into spring.
In Clayton, kids played in the snow. Some even strapped on their snowboards and went for a ride.
While others told 7 News they were unimpressed with what they saw for this time of the year.
For some, Nother Nature tested their green thumb.
