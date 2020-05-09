Waddington home saved, fire rips through barn

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Saturday morning fire left little of a storage barn on a town of Waddington farm.
Fire officials say the house right next to it could’ve gone up in smoke too.
“We were minutes away from having two structure fires,” said Waddington Volunteer Fire Chief Jim Armstrong.
Armstrong says saving the home was a top priority.
“First attack lines come off, and knocked the house off, put the siding out. Then we attacked the barn,” said Armstrong.
Farm owner David King says he didn’t wait to call the fire in to 911.
“Just saw smoke, and it was not very long when things were burning,” said David King, who owns Midas Touch Genetics.
Armstrong says that call came shortly after 8 o′clock Saturday morning. He also says timing of the fire might have helped save the house.
“If it had been in the middle of the night, we wouldn’t have gotten here on time," said Armstrong.
Later on in the investigation, fire crews determined the origin of the fire was a wood furnace in the barn.
King says what was stored inside the barn helped accelerate the flames.
“It got burning really fast because my wood is stored in there too,” said King.
No one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was hurt while crews knocked it down.
Armstrong says it took around an hour to get it under control.
Although the barn is gone, no one is being displaced from the home.
“Structurally it’s fine and nobody has to leave tonight,” said Armstrong.
King, who's a retired firefighter himself, says he's grateful for the work fire crews put in. That includes Waddington, Madrid, Louisville, and Norfolk.
“I can’t thank those guys enough. When I stood here watching the fire and waiting for them to come, I know how long it is for other people to wait,” said King.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.