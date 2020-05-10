DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alice Eleanor (Lee) Sykes ,83, of Dexter, New York passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.
She was born on December 7,1936 in Watertown, New York, the daughter of Chester H. and Doris (Rathbun) Lee. She graduated in 1954 from Dexter High School.
She married Ross John Sykes, Jr. on January 15, 1955. She lived on Pillar Point most of her life. She and her husband established a home on Stone Road in October of 1959 where they owned and operated a farm.
Alice worked for the General Brown Central School District in both the Dexter Elementary Library and the High School offices for 25 years (1967-1972; 1978-1998). She was also a secretary for Dexter-Brownville United Methodist Churches (1976-1978). Additionally, she was an Election Inspector on Pillar Point (Brownville District #5).
She was an active member of the Dexter Area Historical Society, Four River Valleys Historical Society, and a longtime member of the Dexter United Methodist Church. She also volunteered for the New York State Living Museum (Watertown Zoo).
She is survived by her husband John; her children, Michael (Dolly) Sykes, Pillar Point; Dan (Virginia) Sykes, Cortland; Edwin (Marie) Sykes, Pillar Point; Lisa (Jay) Holladay, Tucson, AZ; her siblings, Dr. Peter (Karin) Lee, PA; James (Sally) Lee, Hilton, NY; Thomas (Marie) Lee, Madrid, NY; Rosemary (Leon) Oaks-Lee Fayetteville, NY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, New York 13601 or to the Dexter United Methodist Church, 210 W. Kirby Street, Dexter, New York 13634.
A celebration of life will be held at a time to be announced. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in the Dexter Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.
