COVID-19 statistics mirror when crisis started, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The coronavirus statistics unveiled by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday “takes us right back to where we started this hellish journey.”
At his daily briefing, the governor says at 521, the number of new hospitalizations is the same as on March 20, the day he issued the orders that closed down much of the state.
“It has been a painful period of time between March 20 and May 9,” he said.
The daily death toll on Saturday, 207, matches the number of COVID-19 deaths on March 27, a week into the lockdown.
“All of this work, all of this progress in turning that tide of reducing the rate of infection,” Cuomo said, “that’s all thanks to New Yorkers and what New Yorkers did.”
