COVID-19 Sunday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As of Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area is 271.
St. Lawrence County saw an additional 2 cases Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 192.
146 of of those cases are recovered, 3 people are hospitalized, 2 have passed.
One new case was reported in Jefferson County Sunday. The county now has a total of 66 cases. 60 of which are recovered. Currently, no one is hospitalized.
Lewis County’s total remains at 13. There were no new cases reported Sunday. Eleven have recovered.
A couple things came out of the governor’s daily briefing Sunday:
Governor Cuomo says some COVID-19 statistics are mirroring numbers from March, before and shortly after the state was shut down.
The governor says at 521, the number of new hospitalizations Saturday, is the same as on March 20, the day he issued the orders that closed down much of the state. And the daily death toll on Saturday, 207, matches the number of COVID-19 deaths on March 27, a week into the lockdown.
Governor Cuomo also says New York is taking stronger steps to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19. He says that nursing homes are a ‘ground zero’ for the spread of the virus and is implementing measures to ensure the virus does not make it into nursing homes.
Sunday we also learned Cuomo is inviting county executives and local leaders to take part in his daily briefing on Monday. They are expected to discuss the region’s eligibility to start reopening at the end of the week. If it’s possible, the we would be hitting that May 15th date.
And kindness goes a long way this Mother’s Day. The South Jefferson Rescue Squad and the Adams VFW teamed up to hand out free pulled pork dinners Sunday. It was the second round of free meals given out in the Adams community over the last month.
And we’ve made it another 7 days with the COVID-19 pandemic. 7 News reporter Abbey Buttacavoli sums up what the last week held for the north country,
