Donald E. Johnson, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald E. Johnson, 156 Barben Avenue, Watertown NY passed away on May 9th under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and his wife Katherine (Kathy).
Don was born on February 28, 1929 in Jamestown, NY to Clifford T. Johnson and Minnie M. Farrell Johnson. He attended schools in Jamestown NY and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy High School in Ogdensburg, NY.
After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and was honorably discharged after serving two years. He then went to work for St. Regis Paper Company, later Champion International, in Carthage, NY, Crafton, PA and Deferiet, NY retiring in 1989.
In 1949, Mr. Johnson married Ruth Hynes in St. Mary’s Church in Ogdensburg, NY. Mrs. Johnson died in January 2005.
In April 2009, Mr. Johnson married Katherine L. Doe of Watertown in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Watertown. The couple moved to Cicero, NY before returning to Watertown where they resided until his death. They enjoyed travelling and spending time at the family cottage in Pillar Point, NY.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law David J. and Cindy Johnson of Baldwinsville, NY, daughter Lisa M. Johnson of Geneva, NY, step daughter Lisa M. Bowhall and her husband David M. of Watertown, two step-sons, Richard J. Doe of Fairport, NY and Michael and his wife Karen Doe of Watertown and three grandchildren, Eric Johnson, New York City, Amanda Johnson of Baldwinsville and Zachary of Geneva, a half-sister, Suzanne Burch of Camden, NJ and a step brother Peter (“Harmonica Pete”) DuPre of Fairport, NY. He was predeceased by a brother Roderick, step-sister Jane DuPre Main, step-brothers David, Paul and Thomas DuPre and George Webb.
He is also survived by eight step-grandchildren and one step great-grandson and by numerous nieces and nephews.
In September, 2017 he was invited to be a part of an Honor Flight dedicated to transporting WWI veterans to view the National War Memorial in Washington D.C. and along with a group of other veterans, participated in this amazing event.
Mr. Johnson was a Lifetime member of Elks Lodge #496 of Watertown and the American Legion Post #588 of Brownville, NY. He was an active member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church of Watertown where he served on the Finance Committee. Previously he was a member of Holy Family Church in Watertown, serving as a Lector, Eucharist Minister and Parish Council president. He was an avid golfer, belonging to the Highland Meadows Golf & Country Club for many years, and was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. After retirement he served as a NYS Long Term Care Ombudsman in Jefferson County.
Arrangements are with D. L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown. The funeral mass and burial services will be private for immediate family members only. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery at the family plot. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in his name to the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, 320 West Lynde Street, Watertown NY or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown NY.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
