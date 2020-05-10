Donald E. Johnson, of Watertown

Mr. Johnson was a Lifetime member of Elks Lodge #496 of Watertown and the American Legion Post #588 of Brownville, NY. He was an active member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church of Watertown where he served on the Finance Committee. Previously he was a member of Holy Family Church in Watertown, serving as a Lector, Eucharist Minister and Parish Council president. He was an avid golfer, belonging to the Highland Meadows Golf & Country Club for many years, and was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. After retirement he served as a NYS Long Term Care Ombudsman in Jefferson County.