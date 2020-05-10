Dr. Josip Kratohvil, 92, of Potsdam

For over 40 years, he held a number of positions at Clarkson University, including Professor of Chemistry and Director of the Institute of Colloid and Surface Science. In 1998, he was made Professor Emeritus. He was the editor of the Journal of Colloid and Interface Science and published more than 60 scientific papers in the area of colloid chemistry, which he described for the layman as "the science of very small matter." His work in this field took him to Japan, Europe and many cities in the U.S. where he developed relationships with colleagues and came back full of delightful stories. Despite the travel, editing the scientific periodical, and his research, Josip considered himself, first, last and always, a teacher. When referring to the future, he was fond of quoting Yogi Berra: "When you arrive at the fork in the road, take it."