Harold W. Meek, 88, of Oswegatchie

Harold was born on October 30, 1931 in Benson Mines to the late William Henry and Mary Almeda (Myers) Meek. He attended the Oswegatchie School until enlisting in the United States Army in February of 1952. He trained at Fort Devins, was a Private First Class in the Quarter Master Corp. and served in Alaska during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in April of 1955 and served in the Reserves until April of 1960.