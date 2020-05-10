Lewis County remains at 13 total COVID-19 cases

Lewis County (Source: Lewis County Economic Development)
May 10, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 10:01 AM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Public Health officials reported their 13th confirmed case of the coronavirus on Friday – and as of Sunday morning the total remains the same.

Two of those people are in mandatory isolation. The other 11 have recovered from the illness.

Twenty-six people are in precautionary quarantine.

Since the crisis began, 597 people have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 578 came back negative and six are pending results.

