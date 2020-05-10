Marion H. Bice, 67, of Russell

In her younger years, Marion worked at Sergi’s Pizzeria in Canton, she was a substitute teacher at Edwards-Knox Central School and did independent home health care for various folks in the Russell area. Marion enjoyed knitting and watching the soaps. With her caring demeanor, Marion was always willing to lend a hand and help someone in need. She gave numerous hours over the years as a firefighter, EMT and Fire Police for Russell Fire and Rescue and the surrounding departments, Marion was still an active member of the Russell Fire and Rescue board and past squad captain. Above all, Marion enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.