RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marion H. Bice, 67, of Russell, died peacefully at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday, May 7, 2020, where she had been a patient for a brief time.
Marion was born August 16, 1952 in Potsdam, the daughter of Flurence and Helen (Collett) LaPage Sr. She attended Norwood-Norfolk Schools and graduated from Knox-Memorial Central School in Russell and attended Canton ATC. On September 20, 1972, Marion married Ronnie Bice.
In her younger years, Marion worked at Sergi’s Pizzeria in Canton, she was a substitute teacher at Edwards-Knox Central School and did independent home health care for various folks in the Russell area. Marion enjoyed knitting and watching the soaps. With her caring demeanor, Marion was always willing to lend a hand and help someone in need. She gave numerous hours over the years as a firefighter, EMT and Fire Police for Russell Fire and Rescue and the surrounding departments, Marion was still an active member of the Russell Fire and Rescue board and past squad captain. Above all, Marion enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronnie Bice of Russell; daughter, Leslie “Poke” Dunn of Julian, NC; Ronnie Jr. “Lee” and wife, Anna Bice of Fowler, NY and Jacob Bice of Oswego; her two children lovingly given to be adopted, Marie Carlton of Boise, ID and Kevin Fox of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren, Monica, Rilee, Meredith, Collin, Blake, Melise, Cassandra and Kevin Jr., and one great-grandchild. Also surviving are six siblings, Flurence LaPage Jr.; Wendell LaPage; Calvin LaPage; Bruce LaPage; Nancy Clary and Sandra Weaver; four foster siblings, Sandy Burnham; Donna Fitzgerald; Doug and Danny Beachard.
She is predeceased by her parents, Flurence and Helen LaPage Sr. and a sister, Diane Watson.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Russell Fire and Rescue; 5 Pestle Street Road; Russell, New York 13684 or to the funeral home to assist with the funeral expenses.
Due to guidelines associated with the current pandemic, arrangements will be held privately. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com
