Michael L. Trivilino, 63, of West Potsdam

Michael L. Trivilino was born on April 13, 1957 in San Antonio, TX. He was the son of Lawrence and Carolyn (Cole) Trivilino. He was a 1975 graduate of Potsdam High School. During his career he worked as a Mechanic, Parts Manager and most recently as a Stockman for Harbor Freight in Potsdam. He enjoyed Dirt Track Racing, NASCAR and ATV riding.