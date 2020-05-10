WEST POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael L. Trivilino, 63, of West Potsdam will be private. Mr. Trivilino died on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his mother’s home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Michael L. Trivilino was born on April 13, 1957 in San Antonio, TX. He was the son of Lawrence and Carolyn (Cole) Trivilino. He was a 1975 graduate of Potsdam High School. During his career he worked as a Mechanic, Parts Manager and most recently as a Stockman for Harbor Freight in Potsdam. He enjoyed Dirt Track Racing, NASCAR and ATV riding.
He is survived by his mother Carolyn Trivilino of West Potsdam and his sister Deborah Roy of West Potsdam.
He was predeceased by his father Lawrence Trivilino in 1974.
Donations in Michael's memory may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to the Potsdam Humane Society 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.