Mother’s Day meals were handed out in Adams Sunday

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Families got a free bite to eat in Adams on Mother’s Day.
Cars pulled up outside of South Jefferson High School Sunday afternoon for a pulled pork dinner.
The South Jefferson Rescue Squad and the Adams VFW teamed up to host the event.
Nearly 750 to-go meals were bagged and then distributed by volunteers.
This was the second round of free meals in the Adams community over the last month.
Organizers say they want to make sure people are fed during these challenging times.
“We recognize again times are tough, and if people can get together, even in a small group and have a meal with their mom, we think it’s a great opportunity to help support that,” said Deborah Singleton of the South Jefferson Rescue Squad.
Organizers say there will be a ham dinner giveaway May 31st. The location is yet to be determined.
