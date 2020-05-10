State takes additional steps to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) -New York is taking stronger steps to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19.
“This virus uses nursing homes, they are ground zero,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his coronavirus briefing Sunday. “They are the vulnerable population in the vulnerable location.”
One of the new measures, Cuomo said, is that every nursing home employee must be tested for the coronavirus twice a week.
Also, he said, hospitals cannot discharge a patient to a nursing home unless the patient tests negative for the virus.
The governor also repeated regulations already in place that require nursing homes to transfer to another facility any patients they can’t adequately take care of.
“If a nursing home cannot provide care for a person and provide the appropriate level of care – for any reason – they must transfer that person out of their facility,” Cuomo said.
And if they can’t find another facility, they have to call the state Department of Health, which will find one.
“We have alternative facilities for nursing home patients, COVID or non-COVID,” the governor said, noting that the state created 40,000 hospital beds that are no longer needed for coronavirus patients.
“We always had more beds than we needed,” he said.
New York has come under fire for nursing home deaths due to COVID-19.
The governor said the state has one of the highest numbers of nursing home residents of all the states at more than 100,000, but is the percentage of deaths in nursing homes it the 34th highest in the nation.
Early on in the crisis, the state barred all visitors to nursing home in attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
