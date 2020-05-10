1-vehicle crash leaves Belleville man injured

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Belleville man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in the town of Adams Saturday morning.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 23 year old Jeremy Rodriguez Martinez hit an icy patch while driving on State Route 178.
Deputies say his vehicle hit a guardrail, which caused the vehicle to skid into another guardrail.
Rodriguez Martinez was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.