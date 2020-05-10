What happened this week with COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the last 7 days with COVID-19:
An Adams man beat the odds of COVID-19.
“I did not want a tube down my throat because statistic wise a lot of people didn’t make it from that,” said Joe Smith, who was released from Samaritan Medical Center.
A teacher brought music lessons to her students’ front yard.
And business boomed for local meat producers, as a national meat shortage continued.
“I’ve sold, made more money, got more meat out to people than I thought I ever would,” said Kevin Carroll, the owner of Lucky Leaf Beef.
Fort drum soldiers adapted their training, and gave back to their community.
A Gouverneur teen received national attention from a documentary he made on his phone.
People rallied as Ogdensburg jobs were cut, and learned fewer will be out of work than originally planned.
“I think at this time during a pandemic, that harsh choices shouldn’t be made,” said protestor Tamara Graveline, who represents the New York State Nurses Association.
People came together in prayer while still staying apart.
Dairy products were dished out in Lewis county.
Some summer traditions were cancelled, including Watertown’s Bravo Italiano Festival, General Brown Days, and the Lewis County Fair.
“I’m as sad as anybody right now, I’ll tell ya. It’s a dark day,” said Lewis County Fair President Doug Hanno.
That put the event’s 200 anniversary on hold, and breaks a streak for a longtime vendor.
“We do not want to jeopardize anybody getting sick. We’ll all work together and we’ll get through this,” said Jim Freeman of Freeman’s Taffy.
Millions of dollars will go to north country hospitals, auto dealerships got back behind the wheel, and passenger traffic took a nose dive at the Watertown International Airport.
Last but not least this week, a birthday surprise in the snow and on the tracks to speed into a new year.
