Abby Marie Smithers, 24, of Ogdensburg and Richmondville

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Abby Marie Smithers, age 24 of Ogdensburg and Richmondville, NY passed away on May 9, 2020 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her family. A celebration of her life will be held at a time to be announced due to Covid-19.
Surviving are her parents Scott (Kathleen) Smithers of Ogdensburg; her son Brennan Scott Lockenwitz the love of her life age 2; her brother Allen Smithers of Ogdensburg; her companion Kevin Lockenwitz of Richmondville; paternal grandparents Elda “Tooty” Smithers of Ogdensburg and Quinton “Mike” (Rosemary) Smithers of Ogdensburg; many aunts and uncles, Donnie & Hassie McCarney, Mike McCarney & his wife Dr. Patti Mahoney, Tom & Beth Ives, Robin Smithers, John Smithers and Rodney Smithers all of Ogdensburg.
She was predeceased by maternal grandparents Donald & Martha McCarney and an aunt Lori (Demo) Smithers.
Abby was born on February 5, 1996 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of Scott & Kathleen (McCarney) Smithers. She attended Grant C. Madill Elementary School and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 2014 with honors, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and Key Club. She later continued her education at SUNY Oswego and SUNY Canton, and was presently finishing her degree in Psychology through Empire State College in Saratoga Springs, NY. She held a 4.0 grade point average and was on the President’s list.
During her working career, she was employed at Gran-View, Busy Corner Café and presently with the Schoharie Child Development Council Head Start Program. She loved her job and felt that she found her true calling in life working with children. She especially loved the fact that her son could go to work with her everyday.
Abby loved spending time with her family, friends and especially with her son Brennan. She will always be remembered for her gentle spirit, beautiful smile, and being the greatest mother to her son. She was a caring person who always put others ahead of herself.
Memorial donations can be made to the Brennan Scott Lockenwitz savings account c/o Kathleen Smithers at North County Savings Bank, 1600 Greene St; Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Abby was also a registered organ donor, which seems typical of her giving personality. Her generous spirit will continue to live through many. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
