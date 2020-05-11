Abby Marie Smithers, 24, of Ogdensburg and Richmondville

Abby was born on February 5, 1996 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of Scott & Kathleen (McCarney) Smithers. She attended Grant C. Madill Elementary School and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 2014 with honors, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and Key Club. She later continued her education at SUNY Oswego and SUNY Canton, and was presently finishing her degree in Psychology through Empire State College in Saratoga Springs, NY. She held a 4.0 grade point average and was on the President’s list.