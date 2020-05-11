Agnes E. Marchione, 91, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Agnes E. Marchione, age 91, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Clifton-Fine Hospital.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private graveside service in New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur with her family.
Agnes was born on November 24, 1928 in Fowler to the late Burt and Ramona May (McIntosh) Donaldson. She graduated from the Gouverneur High School in 1947 and from the Watertown School of Commerce in 1949.
Agnes married Americo “Red” J. Marchione on August 27, 1948 in Richville by the Rev. Burston. The couple lived in Gouverneur all of their married lives. Red passed away on April 20, 2002.
Mrs. Marchione worked as a secretary for the St. Lawrence County Health Department for many years. She was an active member of the Silas Wainwright V.F.W. Post 6338 Ladies’ Auxiliary where she was a former President. Agnes enjoyed reading and knitting.
Her survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Michael J. and Penelope Marchione of Pitcairn; her daughter and son-in-law, Maria A. and Michael Farnsworth of Middlebury, VT; and four granddaughters, Cinnamon, Kc, Jade and her husband Dustin and Whitney and her husband Kurtis and three great grandsons, Landon, Carson and Oakley and a great granddaughter, Braxtyn.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Yorr Marchione; a great grandson, Liam Hunt and two brothers, Larry and Clifford Donaldson.
Donations in memory of Agnes may be made to CHERUBS, 3650 Rogers Rd., Suite 290, Wake Forrest, NC 27587 or to the Yorr Marchione Scholarship Fund at the Harrisville Central School. Condolences may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
