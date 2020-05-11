Are the layoffs legal? Divided Ogdensburg lawmakers expect answers Monday night

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Are the impending layoffs of Ogdensburg city workers legal or not? That question is expected to be addressed at Monday’s city council meeting.
Last week, lawmakers passed a controversial resolution to cut 7 jobs, including 4 in the police department.
Over the weekend, City Manager Sarah Purdy released a memo saying council has no authority to remove employees under the city charter.
Purdy said she’ll have more details for lawmakers Monday night, but the issue has deeply divided council members.
"It's an obstruction on her part. She's working, she's coordinating with the previous council..."It's been a coordination since we've been in office as an opposition to us," said Mayor Mike Skelly.
"The many questions that we have are all related to the way business is being conducted outside the city charter and the administrative regulations that are before us and we all know government has checks and balances and that goes far beyond financial ledgers," said City Councilor Mike Powers.
The council meeting gets underway at 7 p.m. and will be held remotely. For information on participating, click here.
