Area nursing homes gear up for new COVID-19 guidelines

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nursing home facilities in the north country are gearing up for new COVID-19 guidelines from the governor. That includes mandated testing for all staff.
Governor Cuomo says statewide nursing homes are considered ground zero COVID-19.
The governor issued guidelines for those facilities over the weekend, including testing all employees twice a week.
North country facilities are following suit.
"We received all the test kits last week for the nursing homes and we're up doing the testing right now," said Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray says the state supplied all the kits.
Meanwhile, at Lewis County General Hospital, CEO Gerald Cayer says the hospital's nursing home is ready to test.
"We begin tomorrow morning the first test of this week. Collectively, everyone is committed to keeping every resident and each other safe and healthy," he said.
And Cayer says when it comes to the number of tests required for the north country to start thinking about reopening the economy later this week, the hospital will be contributing in what he calls a meaningful way.
Spokespersons from United Helpers out of Ogdensburg and Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown both say they're submitting plans to the state Department of Health for review Wednesday.
Those plans will include the number of tests necessary for the facilities, respectively.
